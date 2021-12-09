12m ago
Macron Earned $1.2 Million During Nearly Five Years as French President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron has recorded income of slightly more than 1.07 million euros ($1.2 million) over nearly five years as French president, mainly from an annual salary that’s around half the $400,000 paid to the U.S. president.
In addition to 196,000 euros in yearly wages paid by the state, Macron received capital gains of around 6,000 euros most years and royalties for his 2016 book ‘Revolution’ ranging from zero in 2020 to 141,000 euros in 2018.
Macron holds several savings accounts, but owns no real estate or motor vehicles, the information published in France’s official journal showed. French leaders are required to publish details of their earnings in the final months of their mandate.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Company behind pink delivery robots to temporarily pull devices off Toronto sidewalks
-
8:06
Toronto realtor doesn't foresee BoC rate hikes having big impact on housing market
-
How to deal with shopping anxiety this holiday season
-
8:10
Glaxo-Medicago COVID shot effective against Delta in trial
-
9:11
Nestle will trim stake in L’Oreal to 20% with share sale
-
7:13
Apple gets another street-high target on virtual reality boost