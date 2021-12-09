(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron has recorded income of slightly more than 1.07 million euros ($1.2 million) over nearly five years as French president, mainly from an annual salary that’s around half the $400,000 paid to the U.S. president.

In addition to 196,000 euros in yearly wages paid by the state, Macron received capital gains of around 6,000 euros most years and royalties for his 2016 book ‘Revolution’ ranging from zero in 2020 to 141,000 euros in 2018.

Macron holds several savings accounts, but owns no real estate or motor vehicles, the information published in France’s official journal showed. French leaders are required to publish details of their earnings in the final months of their mandate.

