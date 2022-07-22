(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s government passed its first big test in the freshly elected National Assembly with the approval of measures aimed at sheltering households from the shock of surging inflation.

After four days of debate, the lower house of parliament approved the so-called purchasing power bill by 341-116 votes shortly before dawn on Friday. The proposal needs to be approved by the Senate before it is signed into law.

The bill includes an increase in pensions, a tax bonus for workers and higher public sector wages.

The text also lifts administrative and ecological hurdles to building a methane terminal that could import liquefied natural gas from Qatar or the US to diversify away from Russian supplies. It allows coal plants to use short-term work contracts to temporarily hire staff and re-open.

It was Macron’s first challenge in parliament since he lost his outright majority in June, forcing him to build ad-hoc coalitions with rival parties to push through legislation. The law passed thanks to the support of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party and the conservative Les Republicains.

Macron was re-elected earlier this year on a promise to continue economic reforms.

The measures approved by the National Assembly will cost about 20 billion euros ($20.4 billion) that are in addition to another 25 billion euros of spending announced earlier this year to cap energy prices and compensate households for some rising costs.

Discussions in the lower house will resume later on Friday on a bill to amend the 2022 budget to make room for the additional spending.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.