Emmanuel Macron would win the first round of the French presidential election with 30.5% support, a poll by Ipsos found, up 4 points from a previous survey just a few days earlier.

Far-right National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen would be in second place in the April 10 vote with 14.5%, down 1 point, according to the poll published Saturday for Le Monde. Far-right pundit Eric Zemmour would get 13%, down 2 points, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party, is at 12%, up half a point, and Republicans candidate Valerie Pecresse would get 11.5%, down 1 point.

Ipsos polled 3,599 people Wednesday and Thursday, before Macron officially declared his candidacy Thursday evening. The previous survey was done Feb. 24-27.

The poll found Macron would easily beat any of the other candidates in the second round April 24. He would win over Le Pen by 59% to 41%, while he would beat Zemmour by 65% to 35%, the survey showed.

