(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron faces a dilemma on Thursday: Bet on the support of conservative lawmakers to pass his pension reform or avoid the risk of it being rejected by using a controversial provision to bypass parliament.

The government is expected to say whether it will take the latter option — known as 49.3 — before a possible vote on the plan at the National Assembly at 3 p.m. Paris time.

Macron’s attempt to raise France’s minimum retirement age by two years to 64 has become a defining challenge of his second term. The investment banker-turned-president says change is vital to avoid ballooning deficits in the public system and boost investment in areas such as cleaner energy.

Labor unions remain vehemently opposed to the move and have organized a series of protests and strikes that began in mid-January. They argue that changing age thresholds will disproportionately affect the least well-off, in particular those who began working early in life without going to college.

The latest marches and walkouts on Wednesday failed to mobilize as many people as on most previous days, with numbers totaling 480,000, compared with a peak of 1.28 million a week earlier, according to Interior Ministry figures.

While the government will pay close attention to the decline in participation as it weighs its next move, polls show a large majority of French people still support the protests and oppose the reform.

The government has insisted it wants to garner enough backing to win a vote in parliament and has sought to convince conservative Republicains lawmakers, who traditionally back the idea of working longer, to help it get the reform through the lower house as it seeks greater democratic legitimacy.

“More than ever, the government is trying to find a natural majority that can support this urgent reform, which is crucial for our country,” spokesman Olivier Veran said on Wednesday after a weekly cabinet meeting at which he said the 49.3 option wasn’t discussed. French media reported that Macron was meeting with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and ministers in the evening.

‘Constitutional Trick’

France’s main labor unions said in a joint statement following the eighth day of protests, in which they estimated more than 1.5 million people took part, that they remained determined to fight the plan. They called on lawmakers to reject the bill.

“The government has used every constitutional trick to limit parliamentary debate,” the unions said. “This attitude amounts to a denial of democracy.”

On Wednesday, a combined committee of 14 lawmakers from the National Assembly and the Senate agreed on a single bill to be presented for a vote. The upper house, where a majority of senators represent the Republicains party, is expected to approve the legislative proposal in a separate session on Thursday morning.

