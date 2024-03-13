(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron’s vote-winning strategy of vaunting his management of the economy won’t work for June’s European elections, according to Bloomberg research that shows misery raining down on the French.

Ministers and policymakers have declared the battle to tame inflation is all but won and chronic weakness in the labor market overcome, with joblessness near a 40-year low. Indeed, a standard “Misery Index” built from year-on-year price changes and the unemployment rate would concur with that assessment.

But French people tend to consider how much costs are hurting over a longer time horizon than captured in the index, or the words of politicians, a Bloomberg Economics analysis of consumer expectations shows.

A “Misery II Index” combining unemployment with a two-year change in prices suggests the French are feeling far more economic pain now than they did when they re-elected Macron as president nearly two years ago.

The European Parliament “elections have been cast by some politicians as a vote of confidence in Macron’s government,” Bloomberg economist Eleonora Mavroeidi said. “If our augmented misery index is anything to go by, he may be in trouble.”

That’s another source of misery for Macron himself as polls ahead of the elections show his party is trailing well behind Marine Le Pen’s National Rally. The gap is around 13 percentage points, according to an Ipsos poll of 11,770 people with a margin of error of 0.2 to 1.3 points published on Monday.

