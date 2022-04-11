(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron spent several hours talking to voters in northern France on Monday, signaling a change of strategy as he takes his re-election campaign up a notch to extend the gap to Marine Le Pen ahead of a runoff vote.

The French leader’s focus on the Ukraine crisis sparked criticism he was snubbing voters and prioritizing foreign affairs over domestic ones. In contrast, his far-right rival made retail politics a priority and got a tailwind last week.

Macron, 44, now has to work hard to convince voters to keep him at the helm of Europe’s second-largest economy in the April 24 runoff. The trip Monday to was the first of many aimed at doing that. It was also intended to put Le Pen on the defensive. Roughly 42% of electors in the town -- one of France’s poorest -- backed her, compared to 15% who voted for Macron.

“I have always been the president of all the French, without exception,” Macron told one woman. “I heard the message of everyone who voted for the extremes.”

Read More: The Different Ways Macron and Le Pen Could Scoop Up Votes

Le Pen gave a brief press conference in afternoon and later in the day was in Yonne, a couple hours drive south of Paris, where she spoke about agriculture, food sovereignty and surging food and energy costs.

The nationalist leader finished 4.7 percentage points behind Macron in the first round of the French election on Sunday. While polls give the president an advantage heading into the final phase of the campaign, Le Pen has already added more than 10 points to her showing in the 2017 election. To win, she needs to build an anyone-but-Macron coalition and many left-wing voters would have to abstain, or back her.

Investors are watching this stage of the election especially closely. If Le Pen were to win, it would create a shock for the European Union to compare with Donald Trump’s U.S. election win of 2016. When the gap between her and Macron narrowed last week, French 10-year yields held near a seven-year high.

Read More: Le Pen’s Resilience Makes France’s Election a Much Closer Race

As Macron began his charm offensive, his allies were zeroing in on Le Pen’s links to Russia. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio on Monday that voters have a choice between a president who had put France at the forefront of Europe and an “ally of Vladimir Putin.”

It’s not clear how successful that strategy will be.

Le Pen secured a loan for her party from a Russian company in 2014 and visited Putin in Moscow in 2017. But she distanced herself from the Russian president after his invasion of Ukraine even as some people close to her have continued to express sympathy. So far, polls show voters don’t care. For his part, Macron has been speaking to Putin regularly to try to end the crisis, and rivals have accused him of naivety in his interactions with the Russian leader.

Later this week, Macron will give interviews to two national TV channels. In Denain, he was asked if he’ll sit down with Le Pen as planned on April 20 after having refused to debate the other presidential hopefuls.

“It’s program against program, so now there will be a debate,” he replied. Macron had justified his decision not appear on television shows with rivals by saying that no incumbent has ever done before the final stage of the election. Critics say times have changed and that he should, too.

Mingling with crowds, Macron sought to explain his economic record and plans for the future. Smiling, he posed for selfies, shook hands and hugged a young girl holding a yellow tulip. “I’m here and I decided to fight,” he said.

Read more: France’s Stunning Economic Rebound May Seal Macron’s Re-Election

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.