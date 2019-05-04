Macron Group Leads Le Pen by Three Points in EU Election Poll

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s political group is leading his nearest rival by three points ahead of European elections later this month, according to an opinion poll published on Saturday.

Macron’s Republic on the Move and the center-right MoDem combined have 24 percent of voting intentions, followed by rival Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party with 21 percent support, according to the poll by Harris Interactive and Epoka for TF1, LCI, RTL and Le Figaro.

Harris and Epoka surveyed 1,066 adults on May 2 and May 3. The margin of error was between 1.4 and 3.1 points.

To contact the reporter on this story: James Regan in Paris at jregan65@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Geraldine Amiel at gamiel@bloomberg.net, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.