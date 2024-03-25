(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is hardening his stance on Israel, warning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that France intends to submit a resolution to the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire.

During a phone call on Sunday, Macron also told Netanyahu that any forced transfer of people out of the city of Rafah would be a war crime and he condemned Israel’s plan to seize Palestinian land in the West Bank, according to a readout of the conversation from Macron’s office.

As the humanitarian crisis deepens in Gaza, the US and other allies have moderated their support for Israel’s war against the Palestinian militant group. The US has warned Israel against a major attack on Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have sought refuge.

The UN Security Council will vote on Monday on a new draft resolution for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, after Russia and China vetoed an earlier text last week that was proposed by the US. While the Security Council has been divided on the Israel-Hamas war since October, Macron said on Friday in Brussels that he would work with the US on another resolution that he hoped to pass with the help of Middle East allies.

Israel says it may send troops into Rafah because it’s the last remaining bastion of Hamas, an Iran-backed Islamist organization that the US and the European Union consider a terrorist group. Most other allies are calling for any incursion to be called off.

Israeli intelligence estimates that there are around 5,000 to 8,000 Hamas fighters and group leaders in the city. Israel’s retaliatory air and ground attack on Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

