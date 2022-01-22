Macron Has 25%, Le Pen and Pecresse 15.5% Each in Ipsos Poll

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron continues to lead his right-wing and far-right opponents in the latest Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll ahead of April’s election.

Macron received 25% of potential votes with the conservative Republican Valerie Pecresse and National Rally’s Marine Le Pen each at 15.5% in the survey of first round intentions. Far-right pundit Eric Zemmour would have 13% support.

The poll conducted for Le Monde was released Saturday. Ipsos and Sopra Steria surveyed 12,542 people online between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17.

Less than three months before the first round of voting on April 10, 77% of the French say they are certain or almost certain to cast a ballot, the poll showed. That compared with 82% in January 2017, three months before France’s last presidential election.

