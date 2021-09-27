(Bloomberg) -- A protester threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron during a public gathering on the sidelines of a food fair in Lyon on Monday.

The egg glanced off Macron’s shoulder without breaking, and the man who tossed it was taken away by security staff. According to Le Parisien newspaper, the egg thrower is a far-left activist who has been placed in custody.

“If he has something to tell me, let him come,” Macron can be heard saying on TV footage of the incident. “I’ll go and see him afterwards.”

Macron was attending the International Catering, Hotel and Food Trade Fair in France’s second-largest city. An aide to the president declined to comment on the event.

This isn’t Macron’s first brush with physical expressions of discontent: on June 8, as he was shaking hands with bystanders, the French president was slapped in the face by a 28-year-old man. The man who struck him claimed to support the Yellow Vests grassroots movement and was condemned to four months in prison.

Macron had already been pelted with an egg when campaigning for the French presidency in 2017, during a farm fair in Paris.

