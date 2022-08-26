(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron hit back at UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after she said that “the jury is still out” on whether the French president was “friend or foe.”

When asked about Truss’s comments on a visit to Algeria on Friday, Macron paused and took a very long breath before speaking.

He then said it’s “never good to lose one’s bearings” and that regardless of who leads the UK, it is a friend of France.

Truss is the front-runner to become Britain’s next prime minister.

“If we aren’t able to tell between the French and British if we are friends or foes -- the term is not neutral -- then we are heading for serious problems,” Macron said.

“The UK is a friend, strong and allied, regardless of who leads it, and sometimes despite and beyond its leaders and the little mistakes they may make at the podium,” he said.

