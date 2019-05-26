(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron is set to suffer a blow in Sunday’s European parliamentary elections with French voters handing victory to Marine Le Pen’s National Rally, according to exit polls.

Macron’s Republic on The Move will have 22.5% of the vote compared with 24% for the nationalist and anti-European Le Pen, according to pollsters Ifop. The Greens were third with 13%, the conservative Republicans got 8% and the Socialists 6.5%. This is Le Pen’s second straight victory in the EU vote. In 2014 she beat the conservatives by 4 percentage points with Macron’s Socialist predecessor Francois Hollande trailing in third.

The result is a setback for the 41-year-old Macron who played a more prominent role in the campaign than any other European leader as he sought to mobilize voters. The president is fighting for legitimacy as he tries to persuade the rest of the European Union to pursue tighter integration. Polls in Germany showed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats came first, although with fewer seats than last time.

“For Macron this was a defining election and it’s him who made it like that,” said Bernard Sananes, president of Elabe polling institute. “Finishing second would mean a sense of isolation in Europe.”

The ballot follows months of protests which have seen looting and vandalism in Paris. Macron responded with a raft of new spending plans and tax cuts to appease the Yellow Vest movement but the measures failed to convince voters.

Turnout was up around 10 percentage points from 2014 and the increase was particularly marked in regions where Le Pen’s party has gained ground in the past years.

(Updates with more projections in second paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the projections for Macron and Le Pen.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Helene Fouquet in Paris at hfouquet1@bloomberg.net;Gregory Viscusi in Paris at gviscusi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ben Sills at bsills@bloomberg.net, Richard Bravo

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.