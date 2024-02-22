(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron has invited European leaders to Paris next week to discuss proposals to help war-ravaged Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday.

Europe is under growing pressure to step up as Russian’s invasion enters its third year and a dearth of ammunition has left Kyiv forces increasingly outgunned. Meanwhile, the US Congress is struggling to approve more than $60 billion in assistance to the country due to the opposition from Republican lawmakers close to Donald Trump.

“President Macron invited a number of European leaders in a rather ad hoc manner to talk about new proposals and solutions for Ukraine,” Duda said in an interview with Polsat broadcaster. “In addition to Poland, leaders of many countries are invited.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.