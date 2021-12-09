Macron Is Roping the Whole of Europe Into His Re-Election Push

(Bloomberg) -- As Emmanuel Macron outlined his priorities for France’s presidency of the European Union on Thursday, it was clear the next six months will be more about domestic politics than he’s letting on.

Over some two hours, the French leader spoke about migration, European defense, foreign policy and budget rules in a press conference broadcast live on national television channel France 2. But when he finished speaking, journalists wanted mostly to ask him about the clash between holding the rotating post for the first half of 2022 and running for re-election in April.

He dismissed the idea his EU presidency would be overshadowed, and said France would represent the interests of the bloc as a whole and take the lead in brokering compromises.

Macron had the opportunity to postpone France’s turn to avoid mixing presidential politics with the EU’s broader agenda, and senior officials advised him to do that, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Instead, he chose to have the two events coincide.

On Thursday, Macron said it would have been hard to change the timeline.

That means the French are going to be treated to a display of European statesmanship as they consider whether to give 43-year-old Macron a second term. And EU leaders like incoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could face increased pressure to deliver what Macron wants to please his voters at home.

French ministers and members of parliament must to comply with rules that prevent them from campaigning in the few weeks before April’s presidential vote, effectively reducing their ability to promote France’s EU agenda. But those restrictions don’t apply to the president.

So France’s turn at the helm of the EU will provide Macron with a platform for his campaign. A series of events have been scheduled across France between January and March to promote the bloc’s goals and engage with citizens.

