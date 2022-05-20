(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron kept Bruno Le Maire as his finance minister, placing a old-hand on the frontlines of economic battles that will shape his second term as French President.

“My priorities: employment, industrial sovereignty and fighting inflation,” Le Maire said in a Tweet, thanking Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne for the re-appointment.

Le Maire hailed from the center right opposition when he joined Macron’s government in 2017, and proved to be one of Macron’s closest allies, successfully leading overhauls of taxation, pushing the president’s pro-European agenda and winning accolades from businesses for his management of financial support during the Covid crisis. He served for five years without interruption — a post-WWII record.

Le Maire’s first challenge is to convince French people heading to the polls in June’s legislative elections that Macron’s new government can address a cost-of-living crisis as inflation continues to surge. Failure to tackle the issue, which is dominating voter concerns, would hurt the president’s chances of securing the majority he needs in parliament to pursue contested overhauls such as increasing the retirement age.

Yet France’s already high public debt levels squeeze Le Maire’s room for maneuver to deliver on Macron’s pledges to shelter the French from surging prices. The president’s previous government already pledged around 25 billion euros ($26 billion) this year for measures including limiting energy prices and the cost of new debt is set to rise as the European Central Bank begins to raise interest rates.

Le Maire is engaged in thorny negotiations with his European peers on how to coordinate their fiscal stances. Rules limiting deficits and debts were suspended during the Covid crisis and discussions over how to reinstate them are reviving old divisions between countries committed to strict discipline, and those that argue that too much austerity would inflict too much damage on their economies.

He must also build consensus in Europe on sanctions against Russia that risks further undermining economic growth in many EU countries.

“We are facing considerable economic difficulties,” Le Maire told Agence France Presse on May 5 while visiting a town in the district where he was elected as a lawmaker in 2017. “The hardest times are ahead of us.”

