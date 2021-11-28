(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron would get 25% or more of the votes in the first round of the election if voting were held today, according to a poll carried out by Ifop-Fiducial for Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper and Sud Radio.

Nationalist Marine Le Pen would win 19% to 20% of the first-round vote, depending on who else is running. Far-right commentator Eric Zemmour would come third, with 14% to 15%. Macron and Zemmour haven’t yet announced their candidacy for the April vote.

The conservative party Les Republicains will pick its candidate in a closed primary to be held next weekend, in which only members can vote. Xavier Bertrand, the head of the Hauts de France region, had the most support in the poll at 13%, JDD reported. On the left, no candidate reaches 10% in the polling, with Jean-Luc Melenchon of the France Unbowed party the highest at 8.5%.

The poll shows Macron winning a majority in the second round against Le Pen. The first round of the election takes place April 10, with the runoff vote two weeks later.

The poll of 1.351 people was carried out from Nov. 23-25 and has a margin of error of 1.2-2.7.

