Macron Leads in First-Round Polling With 25%, LCI Poll Shows
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron would get 25% or more of the votes in the first round of the election if voting were held today, according to a poll done by Ifop-Fiducial for LCI television and Le Figaro.
Far-right commentator Eric Zemmour would win 16.5% to 18% of the first-round vote, depending on who else was running, line with Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party at 16% to 18%, the poll shows.
The center-right party Les Republicains will pick its candidate in a December primary. Xavier Bertrand, the head of the Hauts de France region, polls the highest at 13%, LCI reported. On the left, no candidate reaches 10% in the polling, with Jean-Luc Melenchon of the France Unbowed party the highest at 8.5%.
The poll shows Macron winning a majority against any of the candidates in the second round. The first round of the election takes place April 10, with the runoff vote two weeks later.
