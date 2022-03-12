(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron holds a 14.5 percentage-point lead over his closest challenger, National Rally candidate Marine Le Pen, ahead of the first round of France’s presidential election.

The incumbent would get 30.5% of the ballots in the April 10 vote, versus Le Pen’s 16%, according to an Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll for France Info radio and Le Parisien newspaper released on Saturday.

Far-right pundit Eric Zemmour is seen getting 13.5% of the votes, 1.5 points ahead of left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, while Republican Valerie Pecresse would get 11%, the survey showed.

The runoff round on April 24 will pit the two highest vote-getters from the first round in a head-to-head ballot. Macron would defeat Le Pen 60% to 40%, the poll showed. He would defeat Zemmour by a wider margin.

Ipsos polled 1,653 registered voters from March 9 to 12. The margins of error ranged from 2.1 to 3.4 percentage points.

