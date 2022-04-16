(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron would beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen 55.5%-44.5% in next weekend’s French presidential runoff, according to the latest daily poll released by Ipsos-Sopra Steria.

The margin narrowed slightly from Friday, when Macron led Le Pen 56%-44%, according to the poll conducted for France Info and Le Parisien.

Macron, who held a rally in Marseille on Saturday, gained ground among people who voted for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round of the election. The poll showed that 33% of those voters would likely back Macron on April 24, up from 28% in Friday’s poll, while an unchanged 16% would vote for Le Pen.

Of those who supported fourth-placed far-right pundit Eric Zemmour in the first round, 9% would vote for Macron in the runoff, unchanged from Friday, while 76% would back Le Pen, down from 78%.

Ipsos-Sopra Steria surveyed 1,676 adults online from April 14-16. The margin of error for the runoff is 3.3 points.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.