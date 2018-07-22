(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron kept silent for a fifth day about a close aide who was caught on camera hitting a protester at a May 1 rally in Paris, even as parliament suspended its normal sessions and opponents called for the president to speak out.

The aide, Alexandre Benalla, was allowed to return home Sunday morning after he was taken into custody for questioning Friday morning. Paris prosecutors placed him under formal investigation for violence and exceeding his authority.

Opposition parties blocked all debate on a constitutional reform bill in the National Assembly for the fourth day, saying they want a member of the government to come and speak. Interior Minister Gerard Collomb will appear before a parliamentary committee early Monday and the head of the Paris police will answer questions later.

Macron’s silence and initial reticence to fire Benalla, who organized security for the 2017 campaign and did similar work at the Elysee presidential palace, has been seized upon by opponents to paint him as out of touch and regal, attributes that may be tied to sliding approval ratings. It’s also underscored contradictions in Macron’s communication style, as a week ago he was singing and dancing in the dressing room of France’s victorious World Cup team and has now retreated from public view.

‘Level of Watergate’

“Macron is acting as if the state is a company; he fires the aisle manager and thinks the matter is settled,” Jean-Luc Melenchon, the head of the France Unbowed party who ran against Macron last year, said in an interview Saturday with Le Monde. “He needs to speak and accept his responsibility. We are at the level of Watergate.”

Members of all the major parties called for Macron to speak publicly about the issue and explain why it wasn’t made public back in May.

Le Monde newspaper Wednesday published a video showing Benalla wearing a police mask and manhandling protesters at the rally, including hitting one repeatedly in the back. Another video emerged Thursday showing him grabbing a female protester and pushing her up against a wall.

Macron’s spokesman Bruno Roger-Petit Thursday said Benalla was allowed to observe police work at the rally, but had “gone beyond his authorization.” Benalla was suspended without pay for 15 days when the events came to light in early May and was confined to office work once he’d served his suspension, Roger-Petit said.

Macron Outings

But French newspapers found photos of him accompanying Macron on outings across France in recent weeks. The president’s office said Benalla was fired Friday, ostensibly after the Elysee found out that he’d received videos of the May 1 incidents from three police officers. Those officers were also briefly detained and are now under investigation.

Macron, on a visit Thursday to the south-west of France, refused to answer journalists’ questions about the matter. He hasn’t spoken publicly since. On Wednesday, he’ll follow a stage of the Tour de France, and then Thursday and Friday he’s on an official visit to Portugal and Spain. The Benalla affair has dominated the press since Wednesday, pushing aside coverage of the World Cup victory.

According to an Odoxa poll done after France won the World Cup and released July 17, the percentage of people saying that Macron “is not a good president” rose 2 percentage points in the month to 61 percent.

--With assistance from Gaspard Sebag and Helene Fouquet.

