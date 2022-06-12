(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s parliamentary majority may be at risk according to projections by pollsters based on an early tally of votes from Sunday’s legislative election.

The party headed by the 44-year-old centrist, who was re-elected in April, is expected to win between 265 and 304 seats in the National Assembly, the projections show, forcing him to compromise and rely on coalition partners to push forward his ambitious reforms.

A total of 289 lawmakers are needed for an outright majority. The second-largest group in parliament looks set to be Nupes, a grouping of left-wing parties led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, with 163-207 seats.

