(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is spending the final week before France’s presidential election trying to connect with voters through campaign stops and media appearances as polls show the gap between him and far-right leader Marine Le Pen narrowing.

The French leader went on a popular morning radio show on France Inter on Monday to explain his program, before traveling to western France where he spoke about road construction and European Union funding. He’s given interviews to two local papers.

Up until now, Macron has been focusing on the crisis in Ukraine and while he benefited from an initial rally-around-the-flag effect, he’s under increasing criticism for not getting out and campaigning that much.

His refusal to join rivals for debates is adding to a perception of aloofness that’s plagued him throughout his five-year term. Macron’s absence was notable Tuesday night on a national political program -- when five other presidential hopefuls appeared to discuss their proposals. Macron argues that no incumbent has ever debated challengers ahead of the first round.

As president, Macron has tended to bypass the media and speak directly to the people. “Voting on Sunday will let us know to what extent the French people think this is a viable strategy,” said Georgina Wright, director of Institut Montaigne’s Europe Program.

If Macron ends ups re-elected with a narrow margin or there’s a high abstention, there’s a real risk he’ll lack the solid mandate needed to carry out unpopular reforms. Wright said she’d expect him to then reverse course and engage more.

Read More:

Le Pen’s Resilience Makes France’s Election a Much Closer Race

Macron on Track for Another Run at Revamping the French Economy

How Macron’s Campaign Got a Boost From the Ukraine War

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.