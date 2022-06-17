Macron May Need the Premier He Ousted to Salvage Second Term

(Bloomberg) -- In a butcher shop in Strasbourg this month, former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe smiled and wiped his face after biting into a local sausage in front of local officials and voters who’d gathered as he toured the downtown area.

The group of onlookers laughed as juice dribbled down Philippe’s beard, with one saying it reminded him of a student party.

Philippe, the most popular politician in France, has become the key to salvaging President Emmanuel Macron’s second-term agenda, at risk from a surprisingly strong surge by left-wing opponents. Philippe’s followers, and his links to France’s center-right lawmakers, may well make the difference in getting the to pass laws Macron claims are vital to transforming the country.

“He’ll likely be a king maker,” says Virginie Martin, a political science professor at Kedge business school. Philippe “can be a key junction between the right and Macron.”

It wasn’t a given that Philippe would be willing to help Macron. After all, the president ousted Philippe from his post as prime minister in mid-2020. But Philippe’s goals stretch on a longer time frame that includes the next presidential election in 2027, even if he won’t say directly that he plans to run.

“I’m developing my thoughts,” he told Bloomberg during a stop at a Strasbourg brewpub, just before biting into a kind of local pizza heavy with ham and onions. “Then we’ll see what happens.”

Philippe came to prominence in France when Macron picked him to head the government in 2017. It was a strategic decision to poach a rising talent from the right-leaning Republicans to back up the pitch by Macron, who had been economy minister under Socialist President Francois Hollande, that he was neither left nor right.

It helped that Philippe’s political views were similar to Macron’s: largely pro-business — though interventionist at times — a security hawk, socially liberal and a believer in France’s strict separation of church and state.

If making him prime minister put Philippe on the national political map in France, Covid made him a star. Philippe’s popularity surged in the early months of the pandemic, pushing him to the top of the list of France’s favorite political figures.

The reasons include the professorial manner in which he would present what the government was trying to do and why. More importantly, he showed he had the same fears and irritations as the French public, including how his teen-aged children would interrupt his Zoom meetings when the country was locked down and everyone worked from home.

People also identified with the change in Philippe’s beard, which gradually became spotted with white, a sign of the toll the job and the pandemic took on him.

With hindsight, Macron may have done him a favor by pushing him out. That allowed Philippe to build on his popularity through television appearances and by writing a book and going on tour to promote it.

And it made him the best bet for voters who want to avoid a takeover of the French presidency in the next election by Marine Le Pen and the far right.

“I don’t see any other successor for 2027 so far,” said Lucie Wahl, a Macron supporter who followed Philippe on his walk around Strasbourg. “He has the stature to represent France.”

The trend in France toward elections that emphasize personality also helps Philippe, says Jean Garrigues, a historian who is writing a book about the relationship between presidents and prime ministers.

But if he wants the top job, Philippe will have to find a way to differentiate himself from Macron in terms of policy and not just personality.

“Inevitably, in 2027, there will be fatigue with Macronism,” said Martin Quencez, a Paris-based analyst for the German Marshall Fund. The challenge for Philippe will be “how to emerge as the candidate of change for somebody who is, inherently, the prime minister of Emmanuel Macron?”

For now, Philippe is working hard to make himself indispensable. He appeared at a rally in the Burgundy region on Wednesday to support candidates running against far-right opponents and gave an interview to Le Figaro newspaper warning of an “ungovernable” France if Macron fails to get an outright majority.

