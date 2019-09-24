(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron met with U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in rapid succession Tuesday afternoon as he continued to press for negotiations between the two antagonists on his final day at the United Nations.

Macron met with Rouhani late Monday night for almost two hours, with French officials providing few details afterward beyond expressing their concern that the window of opportunity for talks during the annual UN General Assembly was narrowing. Macron’s meeting Tuesday with Trump was held without any press present, and Macron’s subsequent meeting with Rouhani at another location wasn’t on any official schedule.

In his speech to the General Assembly Tuesday, Macron had laid out conditions for scaling back tensions in the Persian Gulf that including Iran agreeing to talk about its ballistic missile program and security in the region, with sanctions being rolled back afterward.

