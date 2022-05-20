(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron named a new cabinet on Friday, keeping several heavyweights including Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti remain in their positions under new Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

Catherine Colonna, the French ambassador to the UK who was spokeswoman for former president Jacques Chirac two decades ago, was named foreign minister.

The names of the cabinet members were read out by Macron’s chief of staff, Alexis Kohler.

Le Maire said in a tweet after the announcement that his priorities were employment, industrial sovereignty and fighting inflation.

