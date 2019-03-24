(Bloomberg) -- The coalition of President Emmanuel Macron’s LREM party and the center-right MoDem would get 23 percent of French votes in European elections in May, while Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party would get 22 percent, according to a poll by Harris Interactive-Agence Epoka.

The poll of 1,068 registered voters, conducted March 22-23, showed the conservative Les Republicain party in distant third place with 13 percent, followed by the left-wing France Unbowed party with 8 percent.

