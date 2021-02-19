(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders from the Group of Seven nations emphasized the need for digital platforms such as Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. to promote democratic values and freedom of expression during a video call on Friday.

The leaders didn’t go into specifics, said a French official, who asked not to be named in line with protocol, after the G-7 meeting hosted by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The G-7 statement insisted on the need to reach a “consensus-based solution” on international taxation, amid talks on how to tax digital giants. The call mostly focused on the world’s response to Covid-19.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.