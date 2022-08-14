(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron plans to hold discussions on France’s wildfire prevention and response strategy as the country reels from devastating fires.

Macron will meet at the Elysee with firefighters, farmers, officials and others from the hardest-hit regions, Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday, citing the president’s team. It’s unclear when the meetings will take place.

Macron, who’s on vacation at the Fort Bregancon presidential retreat on the French Riviera, spoke by phone on Saturday with firefighters and officials from the Jura, in eastern France, the JDD reported.

Authorities in Gironde, a coastal region around Bordeaux that’s seen 7,400 hectares (18,285 acres) burn since early last week, said on Sunday that the fire was now under control and that overnight rainfall had helped “considerably.”

A fire in the southern Aveyron region reignited on Saturday, though, prompting further evacuations.

European Union countries including Germany, Greece, Poland, Romania and Austria have pledged to join France’s efforts to fight the wildfires. The European Commission is also sending planes from its firefighting fleet.

