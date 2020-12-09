(Bloomberg) -- The French government is taking its struggle against radical Islam to the country’s packed suburbs, as President Emmanuel Macron moves to address security concerns that could damage any re-election bid.

The move comes less than two months after a teacher was beheaded on a Paris street by a Chechen refugee for having opened a classroom debate on free speech and caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed. And it follows a series of speeches by Macron focused on the need to fight those who promote “Islamic separatism” by building closed communities on the fringes of French society.

Macron, who hasn’t officially said he’ll run for re-election in 2022, made his tack to the right clear during a recent cabinet shuffle when he appointed Gerald Darmanin, an ally of former right-wing President Nicolas Sarkozy, to be his interior minister.

Here’s what you need to know about the law being presented on Wednesday:

What’s the law about?

French government officials insist the law is just one piece of a larger arsenal that includes measures to end the ghettoization of city suburbs, known as “banlieues,” and support their residents.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has said the “top challenge” remains implementing projects to help younger people living in these neighborhoods, where unemployment runs high and immigrants are numerous.

Does the law target Islamism?

The words “Islam,” “Islamists” or “Muslims” won’t appear in the law, as that would most likely be rejected by the Constitutional Court. Law in the secular republic prohibits legislation targeting groups based on their religion.

Even so, a government official said the focus will be on those espousing a version of radical Islam that promotes violence.

Why is the law needed now?

Authorities say it’s a vital step towards stemming terrorism. According to the government, nearly 1,500 citizens traveled to Iraq and Syria to join radical groups like Islamic State -- among the highest from any European nation. Jihadist attacks on French soil, meanwhile, have left about 250 people dead since 2015.

Macron is also hoping the law will boost him domestically after he has been criticized for the government’s handling of the Covid-19 epidemic and had to put his project to revamp the French economy on hold amid the crisis.

For a president seeking to leave his mark on the country, it’s a highly symbolic initiative, coming exactly 115 years after France’s law on separation of Church and state which was designed to reduce the clout of Catholicism.

What’s in the law?

Once called a law on “separatism” by Macron, it’s now described as a “law strengthening Republican principles.”

Castex said the proposed legislation is intended to “free Muslims” from the increasing reach of radical Islamism.

With around 50 articles, key provisions of the wide-ranging law include:

Punishing doctors who provide “virginity certificates”

Scrutiny of the funding of religious associations, especially from abroad. Some of them have already been forced to shut down.

Restrictions on home-schooling for 5,000 children currently being taught at home, in a bid to prevent clandestine religious schools

Extending the state’s requirement of religious neutrality to contractors in the public sector, including in public transport

A new approach on social media to curb online hatred, including shortening the legal process holding platforms such as Facebook or Twitter and their users accountable for content

Stricter sanctions for those who threaten civil servants, including teachers

What’s next?

The law still needs to be discussed in Parliament, where Macron’s party has the majority in the lower house, at the beginning of next year. While right-wing opponents argue the law isn’t aggressive enough, the left worries it will stigmatize Muslims.

Just like with the recent controversy over France’s global security law, and a provision that would have arguably made it harder to share videos of police violence, heated discussions are expected.

