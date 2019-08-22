(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

French President Emmanuel Macron gave U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson little hope he’s prepared to compromise on Brexit and said any changes to the current deal won’t be very significant.

A day after Johnson held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, the British premier is discussing with Macron how to solve the Brexit impasse that threatens to propel the U.K. out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without the protection of a transition period. Merkel suggested it may be possible to find a solution within the next month if Johnson could provide realistic ideas -- a stance the U.K. premier said he was “powerfully encouraged by.”

But Macron’s remarks will have tempered some of the optimism.

“Let me be very clear, we will not find a new withdrawal agreement within 30 days that will be very different from the existing one,” Macron told reporters as he stood alongside Johnson. “We have to respect what was negotiated.”

The Brexit deal, which took 19 months for Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, and the 27 other EU governments to agree, was rejected three times by the British Parliament. Johnson is demanding the EU scrap the so-called backstop, the mechanism designed to keep the Irish border free of checks that’s a key part of the agreement.

“I want a deal and I think we can get a deal and a good deal,” Johnson said.

The bloc has said the U.K. doesn’t have a realistic plan for an alternative to the backstop. The measure is despised by ardent Brexiteers in Johnson’s Conservative Party because it keeps the U.K. tied to many of the EU’s customs and trading rules.

Still, Macron didn’t completely rule out a breakthrough.

“Just like Chancellor Merkel, I’m also very much confident that with joint intelligence we should be able to find something smart within 30 days if there’s goodwill on both sides,” Macron said. “We will make the most of this period of time,” to try to “find solutions.”

