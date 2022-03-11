(Bloomberg) -- France said it would keep up pressure on the U.K. to take more refugees from Ukraine, after Boris Johnson’s government was forced to relax visa rules in the face of mounting domestic and overseas pressure.

The U.K. said Thursday it would simplify the visa application process for Ukrainians fleeing war, and biometric checks can now take place in Britain rather than at centers in mainland Europe.

“I am pleased with the British shift, which shows there was a problem -- whatever might have been said,” French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference Friday in Versailles, near Paris following a European Union summit. “This is a pragmatic start that begins to bring their actions closer to their rhetoric. There is still work to do but it is going in the right direction.”

While Johnson has sought to portray the U.K. as leading the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ministers have faced intense criticism -- including from members of the ruling Conservative Party -- over delays in accepting Ukrainian refugees and the hurdles they face to come to Britain.

The U.K. had given visas to 957 refugees from Ukraine as of Wednesday, compared with an estimated 2.5 million who have fled since Russia invaded. The Home Office declined to provide updated visa numbers on Friday.

Unlike the EU, Ukrainians must prove they have family in the U.K., although ministers have promised a separate pathway for those without ties. Until the change announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel, they also had to undergo biometric checks before travel. There have been days of negative headlines, with reports of Ukrainians arriving at the northern French port of Calais being turned away and told to book visa appointments in Paris or Brussels.

‘Total Disgrace’

“Families who have fled a war zone shouldn’t now be sent from pillar to post,” the opposition Labour Party’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told Parliament on Wednesday, calling the U.K.’s response a “total disgrace.”

The government this week said it set up a new temporary visa application center in Arras, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the French port.

Johnson and his ministers have appeared stung by the criticism. The prime minister promised to open up a humanitarian route for Ukrainians without family ties to come to the U.K, with more details to be announced on Monday.

Immigration has long been a sensitive issue for Johnson and the Conservatives, given its prominence in the debates about Brexit. It has also repeatedly damaged his government’s relationship with France, as the two sides squabbled over how to respond to people trying to reach Britain over the Channel.

‘Generous’

“The British people want to know: Are we going to be generous?” Johnson said on Sky News on Thursday. “My answer is overwhelmingly ‘yes.’” Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians could be accepted under the humanitarian route, and the number entering Britain will rise sharply, he said.

Patel told the House of Commons on Thursday the U.K. is expanding capacity in France and is working with the French government to identify routes taken by Ukrainians to reach the U.K.

But despite accusations of excessive bureaucracy, the government is holding firm about the need for biometric checks on visa applicants, which Patel said reflect the duty to keep Britons safe.

The Home Office has also defended itself against charges that it was ill-prepared for the current crisis, saying it’s expanded its weekly processing capacity in the region to 13,000 from 600.

