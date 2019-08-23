(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Emmanuel Macron said he’s withdrawing support for the European Union’s trade deal with the Mercosur countries because of Brazil’s consistent violations of its environmental commitments.

Macron’s office said in a statement that it has become clear that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro lied to world leaders about his commitments to tackling climate change at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka earlier this year. Under those conditions, he can’t support ratification of the trade deal agreed in June, the statement said.

