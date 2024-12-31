(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron took credit for pushing through sometimes unpopular reforms in 2023 and said he would drive an economic “rearmament” to try to meet his goal of full employment by 2027.

“These past months have been far from the futility that some predicted and that’s good,” Macron said in his traditional New Year’s Eve national address on Sunday, citing both the law that increased the retirement age and the immigration bill adopted this month.

In the 13-minute televised speech, he also said his government would start major programs in nuclear power, artificial intelligence and transportation in 2024.

“We’ll be determined in amplifying our industrial, technological and scientific rearmament,” Macron said. “We need to do all we can to meet our goal of full employment: continue to innovate, but also attract companies and create more in France,” he said.

Read more: Macron Says Tougher Immigration Bill Only Way to Counter Le Pen

While Macron heads into 2024 with the relief of rapidly easing inflation, sluggish growth may undermine his efforts to create jobs and repair public finances.

With more than three years left of his tenure, France’s leader faces mounting political challenges. The immigration bill, which passed thanks to conservatives’ votes, deepened fractures within his party and its allies in the National Assembly, prompting many analysts to say they expect a cabinet reshuffle in the coming months.

Macron also brought up European elections scheduled in June, saying thy represent a decisive choice between “keeping Europe going or blocking it.”

Polls show far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party leading voting intentions in France for those elections.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.