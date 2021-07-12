(Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron said France’s efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic are bearing fruit and that the economy is set to grow by 6% this year, compared with a previous forecast for a 5% expansion.

The French government’s previous forecast cited the risks of a resurgence in infections. Other institutions already forecast growth nearer to 6% after a stronger than expected surge in consumer spending as the government lifted restrictions in recent weeks

