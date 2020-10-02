(Bloomberg) --

French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his ambition to drive changes in the way the Islamic faith is governed in France, in a lengthy speech on Friday that outlined proposals to counter extremism.

Macron has been trying to counter accusations that he’s soft on crime, after a handful of violent incidents over the summer and a knife attack last week. He often speaks of the threat of “separatism” -- a term he’s coined to refer to extremism -- and has repeatedly pledged to prevent foreign imams from preaching in France and to control mosque funding.

The topics are becoming central ahead of local elections next year, and Macron skipped a meeting of European Union leaders on Friday to make the speech. A draft bill will be unveiled in mid-October but is unlikely to have sweeping effects before the 2022 presidential election.

Macron said the proposed law would also:

Make it easier for the state to intervene when public servants show signs of radicalization

Strengthen controls and dry up funding for organizations that promote radicalism under the guise of sports or leisure

Make school mandatory from the age of three and ban homeschooling to prevent the formation of Islamic schools, though children with health issues would be exempt

Emphasis oversight of language schools

Create a certification for French imams

Monitor funding to religious groups from foreign countries, and ban projects “incompatible with the values of the Republic”

Set aside 10 million euros to support high-level Islamic studies, and create a scientific Islamology institute

Macron depicted a grim picture of the state of Islam, saying it was “in crisis, including in countries where it is a majority religion,” citing Tunisia. “There is a radical Islam that led to the normalization of violence.”

“We must help this religion organize itself so that it’s a partner for the Republic,” Macron said. “We need to build an Islam of enlightenment,” he added, referring to the philosophical movement that promoted the separation of church and state.

Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy harbored similar ambitions, and Macron acknowledged the difficulities, but said it was necessary to try. “I don’t think we need a form of French-style Islam,” he said. “We need to free Islam in France from its foreign influences.”

The French leader thanked ministers for their help in putting together the proposals, among them is Gerald Darmanin, a conservative close to Sarkozy who was named interior minister in July.

In a sign of early push-back, the rector of the Paris mosque, Chems-eddine Hafiz, described Macron’s proposal as “gimmicks,” in an editorial in Le Monde newspaper. Far-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon tweeted that it was an anti-Muslim speech.

In a question-and-answer session with reporters, Macron defended his comments. “I don’t have the feeling that my speech was against Muslims,” he said, “quite the contrary.”

