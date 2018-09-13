(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s 8 billion-euro ($9 billion) plan to combat poverty will focus on job training and getting the unemployed back to work while maintaining the bulk of welfare payments, according to a member of his cabinet.

“We have nine million people living in poverty in France and if welfare payments alone were successful in combating poverty, we’d have seen it happen,” Julien Denormandie, a junior minister for regional development, said on France2 television. “We need to keep the payments, and some will even rise, but we have to fight poverty through work.”

Macron will present the long-delayed plan later Thursday. His popularity has tumbled since he took office 15 months ago, partly because early measures such as eliminating a wealth tax and liberalizing the labor market were seen as benefiting business and the wealthy.

Almost 14 percent of France’s population lived below the poverty line in 2016, according to estimates by the state statistics institute Insee.

Denormandie said Macron’s government had taken action to help the poor, citing urban renewal projects and cutting class sizes in troubled schools.

“When you put in place real reforms, it takes time,” he said.

Labor Shortage

Measures to be presented on Thursday will include school breakfasts in poor neighborhoods, compulsory job training for school leavers and more places in daycare to free up parents to work or train, French officials have said.

“What drives me nuts is that I don’t meet one single company boss who doesn’t tell me he has trouble finding workers,” Denormandie said. “That’s what the president will present: measures to get out of this trap.”

The anti-poverty plan “is the beginning of a little rebalancing after the multiple gifts Macron has given to the most-wealthy French,” Francois Ruffin, a lawmaker with the opposition France Unbowed party, told France Info radio.

--With assistance from Helene Fouquet.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gregory Viscusi in Paris at gviscusi@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Crawford at acrawford6@bloomberg.net, Tony Czuczka, Ben Sills

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.