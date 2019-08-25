(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity has risen two percentage points to 34%, the highest level in a year, according to the latest Ifop poll published in Le Journal du Dimanche.

Macron’s upward momentum, following a series of national debates earlier this year in response to the Yellow Vest protests, has continued, according to Ifop. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s approval rating is unchanged at 36%, the poll published in the newspaper on Sunday showed.

Ifop surveyed 988 adults via Internet on Aug. 21 and 22, coinciding with the government’s return to work following the summer break. The margin of error was 1.8 points.

