(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating continues to inch up from its lows and now stands at its highest level in almost a year.

Asked if they were satisfied with Macron, 32% responded “yes,” up from 30% in June and the highest since last August, according to a monthly Ifop poll for Journal du Dimanche. Macron’s approval rating hit a low of 23% in December during the height of the so-called “Yellow Vests” protests.

The president’s rising popularity comes amid revelations about fancy dinners hosted by his energy and ecology minister when he was president of parliament’s lower house. The minister, Francois de Rugy, resigned on July 16 over the so-called Lobstergate scandal.

The popularity of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe rose two points in the latest poll to 36%.

Ifop interviewed 996 people online on July 17 and 18. The margin of error is 2.5%.

