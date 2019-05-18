(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating rose to 30% in May, his best score since last summer in the monthly Ifop opinion survey published by Le Journal du Dimanche.

The level of support for Macron rose by 1 percentage point from April, but about two out of three of those surveyed are not satisfied with his performance as president, according to the survey published in the daily newspaper Sunday. Two years after his 2017 election, Macron is getting more support than Francois Hollande at the same time of his mandate. Satisfaction for Macron has been recovering in the Ifop poll after a hitting a 23% low in December.

Ifop interviewed 1,946 French people aged 18 or more from May 10 to May 18. According to the Ifop survey, the approval rating for Prime Minister Edouard Philippe also rose by 1 percentage point in May. The poll doesn’t compare Macron and his prime minister with any rival politicians.

To contact the reporter on this story: Fabio Benedetti-Valentini in Paris at fabiobv@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Jim Silver

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.