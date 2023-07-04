You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Macron’s Approval Rating Reaches 33%, Highest Level Since March
(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has risen to its highest level since March, according to a poll carried out during a week of riots that have swept France since the police shooting of a teenager.
The survey of 1,005 adults by Ifop-Fiducial for Paris Match and Sud Radio showed 33% are satisfied with Macron’s performance as president, up 2 points from a month ago. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s approval rating is up 4 points to 30%.
The poll was conducted on June 29 and 30 as the government sought to calm unrest after the killing of Nahel, a 17-year-old of North African descent, last Tuesday. The margin of error in the survey was 1.4 to 3.1 points.
