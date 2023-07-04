(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has risen to its highest level since March, according to a poll carried out during a week of riots that have swept France since the police shooting of a teenager.

The survey of 1,005 adults by Ifop-Fiducial for Paris Match and Sud Radio showed 33% are satisfied with Macron’s performance as president, up 2 points from a month ago. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s approval rating is up 4 points to 30%.

The poll was conducted on June 29 and 30 as the government sought to calm unrest after the killing of Nahel, a 17-year-old of North African descent, last Tuesday. The margin of error in the survey was 1.4 to 3.1 points.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.