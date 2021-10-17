(Bloomberg) --

Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating rose in October, especially among younger potential voters, according to an Ifop poll published in Le Journal du Dimanche on Sunday.

The French president’s overall rating advanced by 2 percentage points to 40%, the survey showed, still within the range seen in recent months after his support recovered from a dip suffered during the peak of the Covid pandemic.

Among people 18 to 24, Macron’s approval reached 46%, up 2 percentage points, continuing a rising trend seen in September, according to Journal du Dimanche.

While Macron can count on a solid base of support from voters, that doesn’t mean there’s “massive cohesion around him,” Ifop Opinion head Frederic Dabi told Journal du Dimanche.

The focus of the French is turning from Macron’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic to shrinking purchasing power, partially linked to a spike in energy prices, according to the newspaper.

Macron is seeking re-election next year to a second five-year term. The first round of voting set for April 10. The decisive runoff -- needed if no candidate has over 50% support in the first round -- would take place April 24.

The approval rating of Prime Minister Jean Castex stands at 38%, according to the poll. The survey of 1,887 people was held by phone and online from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15, according to the newspaper.

