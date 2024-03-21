(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s latest Raging Bull-style portraits show him adopting the kind of imagery often used by autocrats after he ramped up his rhetoric against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

The black and white photos, posted on Instagram by his official photographer Soazig de La Moissonnière, show the president in a black t-shirt, his jaw clenched, hammering a heavy bag.

The photos underscore the hawkish posture that Macron has adopted against Russia as well as the pressure he has been putting on other European countries to take a stronger stance to support Kyiv. France agreed with Germany last week to start producing weapons in Ukraine.

The photos follow a television interview last week in which Macron warned that the European Union would face an “existential” threat of a Russian invasion unless Vladimir Putin’s forces are defeated in Ukraine.

“It’s aimed at Putin, and also at those who could bring some French flair to this clash,” political consultant Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet told Le Parisien newspaper. He noted that they also recall many of Putin’s own strongman photos. “This is a PR aesthetic usually used by authoritarian regimes, but this is one of the first times we’re seeing this type of clash posture done by a truly democratic head of state.”

