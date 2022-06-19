(Bloomberg) -- Clement Beaune, the French minister for European Union affairs, will likely keep his job after wining a seat in parliament, in a boost to President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-EU agenda.

A key ally of Macron and his closest adviser on European affairs for years, Beaune won his bid to represent a central Paris district in the National Assembly, defeating Caroline Mecary, a far-left candidate, according to an initial tally of results on Sunday.

It’s a highly symbolic victory for the pro-European Macron, who has displayed EU flags at his campaign rallies since winning a first term in 2017. By contrast, the left-wing alliance Mecary belongs to, led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, has been critical of the bloc and called to ignore some of its rules. Overall, at around midnight in Paris, Macron’s party and its allies were on track to get 210 - 250 seats while the left-wing group were set to get 141 - 185.

“There is not a single doubt on our commitment to Europe,” Beaune said in an interview in a Parisian bar where he celebrated with supporters who chanted as if they were in a football stadium. “We won a beautiful victory tonight,” he later told reporters.

Macron lost his outright majority and will have a tougher time pushing through his pro-business reforms, but the left-wing’s program is unlikely to be implemented. Mecary and her allies could, however, disrupt Macron’s agenda, and trigger painful debates on welfare benefits and public expenses.

A cabinet shuffle is expected. Three ministers failed to be elected and officials in Macron’s office have previously said anyone in that position would have to relinquish their jobs. Among them are Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon, Ecology Minister Amelie de Montchalin and Sea Minister Justine Benin.

Largely unknown to the French public, 40-year-old Beaune made a name for himself in Paris, Brussels and London for his sometimes inflammable criticism of the UK over Brexit, and for trolling Boris Johnson on social media.

His didactic explanations and deep knowledge of how the EU works also caught attention in those capitals. He’s also advocated for LGBTQ+ rights in eastern Europe, where Poland and Hungary have clamped down on the community.

Beaune was promoted to EU delegate minister following Macron’s re-election in April. Some people in his circle say he’s aiming to ultimately become economy minister.

Beaune grew up in Paris and represents the left-leaning wing of Macron’s movement. On the campaign trail last month, he insisted that it was important for him to be attached to his local roots, a response to criticism that the president’s party has failed to exist beyond the president’s personality.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.