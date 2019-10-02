(Bloomberg) -- France’s pick for the European Commission faced a tough confirmation hearing at the Parliament in Brussels Wednesday, with lawmakers grilling her over ongoing legal probes and a highly-paid stint advising a U.S. think tank.

Sylvie Goulard faced several hours of often-hostile questions on whether it was appropriate for her to take on a powerful post on the European Union executive, which would include oversight of industrial policy and the digital market.

"Honestly, I can’t understand why you couldn’t be a minister in your country, but you can stand as commissioner," said Evelyne Gebhardt, a German deputy from the European Socialist group.

Goulard stepped down as France’s defense minister after only a few weeks in 2017 due to an investigation into whether she misused public funds during her time as a European lawmaker. President Emmanuel Macron’s office says Goulard was cleared at the EU level. But French authorities are still conducting a separate probe into her party while the EU anti-fraud office is looking into Goulard herself. She denies any wrongdoing.

Candidates Vetoed

In response to the lawmakers on Wednesday, Goulard stressed the conclusions of a previous investigation by the parliament that stated there was no fraud.

"I’m very confident, very calm," she said. "I’ve not been indicted."

The EU’s largest political group, the center-right European People’s Party, also turned their fire on Goulard. The EPP and the Socialists have each lost a candidate of their own this week over concerns about conflicts of interest.

"We don’t need a superwoman, as #Goulard says," the EPP said in a tweet. "However, we need a commissioner whose scandals will not imperil important EU projects."

Claiming Goulard’s scalp would be a blow not just for her centrist political group, but also for Macron himself. The French president drew the Parliament’s ire when he torpedoed the so-called Spitzenkandidaten process after May’s EU election, essentially curbing the assembly’s powers in picking the head the European Commission.

The concerns over Goulard’s suitability focused on her work advising U.S. think-tank Berggruen Institute that reportedly paid her around 10,000 euros ($11,000) a month for several years from 2013 to 2016, a period that overlapped with her time as an EU lawmaker.

Lawmakers will meet later this afternoon to evaluate her performance and discuss whether to give her the green light, ask her to come back for further questioning or reject her altogether.

Goulard defended her decision to work with the think tank but recognized that it looks bad.

"I do see now that this issue could have offended people, is offending people," she said.

