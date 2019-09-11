(Bloomberg) -- Ministers in Emmanuel Macron’s government have received death threats including bullets in the post, in the latest sign of a tense political climate after the Yellow Vest protests and attacks on the offices of the French president’s political movement.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin received a letter with three nine-millimeter bullets and a threat that a 11.43-millimeter caliber gun would be used “on site,” an official at the finance ministry said, confirming a report in French magazine Le Point.

Le Maire has filed a complaint for the latest threat and two earlier threats in August. Ahead of the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, police in nearby Bayonne received a letter warning them to put in place a security perimeter around Le Maire’s home in the area.

“The home of Bruno Le Maire will be pulverized during the G7,” the handwritten letter reads, according to a photo published by Le Point.

To contact the reporter on this story: William Horobin in Paris at whorobin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Geraldine Amiel, Phil Serafino

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.