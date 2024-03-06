(Bloomberg) -- The French government will likely have to find significantly greater savings than previously expected in 2025 even after rushing through a round of cuts this year to meet its deficit reduction targets, Budget Minister Thomas Cazenave said.

The required reduction in spending in next year’s budget will probably exceed €20 billion ($21.8 billion), up from a prediction of more than €12 billion he gave last month. Cazenave said he will meet with lawmakers in the coming weeks to start discussing options.

“We are in a new context for public finances with a less favorable economy and high interest rates,” he told a hearing of the Finance Committee at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to repair public finances from the Covid pandemic and energy crisis has run into trouble since the start of the year after economic growth nearly came to a halt.

Last month, his government lowered its growth forecast for this year to 1% from 1.4% and said it would urgently cut €10 billion of planned spending by the central state this year.

Earlier Wednesday, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the budget deficit for last year was significantly above the 4.9% of economic output the government had pledged. Speaking alongside Cazenave before the Finance Committee, he said markets would immediately sanction France by pushing up borrowing costs if the government chose not to act.

“For many people, public spending is the solution to all our problems — public spending now risks becoming the problem,” Le Maire said.

