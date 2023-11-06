(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s justice minister stands trial on Monday accused of abusing his position at the center of government to influence cases that he previously worked on as an attorney.

Eric Dupond-Moretti risks a a five-year jail term and a €500,000 ($537,030) fine for allegedly taking too close an interest in disciplinary proceedings targeting four French magistrates.

In each instance, he had a previous involvement when still a high-profile defense attorney nicknamed the “Acquittator” for his knack at securing innocent verdicts for clients. The justice minister has previously denied wrongdoing.

Macron has supported Dupond-Moretti throughout the scandal. Initially appointed during a cabinet reshuffle in 2020, he kept his job despite being charged in 2021 and was even reappointed after Macron picked a new prime minister following his re-election last year.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran said in a RMC radio interview on Friday that it was “totally do-able” for Dupond-Moretti to handle his duties as a minister during the court hearings.

The trial by a special panel that handles ministerial misconduct is set to last two weeks. A ruling could come in a matter of days or take several weeks. One of Dupond-Moretti’s lawyers, Jacqueline Laffont, didn’t respond to a request for comment ahead of the trial.

