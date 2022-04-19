(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron led his rival Marine Le Pen 55.5% to 44.5% ahead of the run-off presidential election set for April 24, according to a polling average calculated by Bloomberg on April 19. The gap between them has widened from the 8.2 percentage points recorded on April 15.

Macron beat Le Pen by 4.7% in the first round of the presidential election, held on April 10

Here’s how the gap between the two main candidates has evolved over time, according to the Bloomberg polling average:

The Bloomberg polling average is based on polls published on the website of the French government commission for polling. The data are standardized for automated analysis by NSPPolls.

