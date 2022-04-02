(Bloomberg) --

Emmanuel Macron would win the first round of France’s presidential election this month, but his lead over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen continued to narrow, according to the latest daily poll.

Support for Macron stood at 26% after declining by half a percentage point, while Le Pen placed second on 21%, up by a point from the day before, based on the Ipsos-Sopra Steria survey of voting intentions for France Info and Le Parisien released on Saturday.

Macron would beat Le Pen by 53% to 47% in a runoff, the poll showed, narrowing from 54% to 46% in Friday’s survey.

The poll also showed that:

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon would be in third place in the first round with 15.5%, down half a point

Far-right pundit Eric Zemmour would have 11%, unchanged

The Republicans’ Valerie Pecresse would have 9.5%, unchanged

Ipsos-Sopra Steria surveyed 1,963 adults online from March 30 through April 2. The poll is conducted on rolling basis, with each day’s totals based on cumulative responses of around 500 people for each of the last three days. The margin of error is between 0.8 point and three points for the first round, which is due to be held on April 10, with the second round two weeks later.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.