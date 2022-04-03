6h ago
Macron’s Lead Over Le Pen Narrows in Poll a Week Before Vote
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is poised to win the first round of France’s presidential election on April 10 but his lead over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen continues to narrow, according to a poll published on Sunday.
Support for Macron stood at 27%, down from 29.5% in a similar survey two weeks earlier. Le Pen placed second at 22%, up 3.5 points, based on an Ifop survey of voting intentions for the Journal du Dimanche.
Macron would beat Le Pen by 53% to 47% in a head-to-head runoff, the poll showed, narrowing from 58% to 42% two weeks earlier.
The second-round ballot, between the top two vote-getters in the first round, will be held on April 24.
The poll also showed that:
- Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon would come in third place in the first round with 15%, up by 2 points.
- Far-right pundit Eric Zemmour would have 10.5%, down 1.5 points.
- The Republicans’ Valerie Pecresse would have 9%, down 2 points.
Ifop surveyed 1,405 adults online from March 31 through April 1. The margin of error was between 1.4 points and 3.1 points.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:00
Home Economics: Keeping a lid on wedding season costs; Scoring points with travel rewards cards
-
5:59
How to keep those pandemic-era savings habits if you’re going back to the office
-
7:34
Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021
-
6:37
Tips to save on your grocery bill as inflation sends food prices higher
-
11:29
Trans Mountain expansion still viable despite ballooning costs: Outgoing CEO
-
9:25
Industrial land shortage threatens Canada's trade future: Vancouver port CEO