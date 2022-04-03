Macron’s Lead Over Le Pen Narrows in Poll a Week Before Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Emmanuel Macron is poised to win the first round of France’s presidential election on April 10 but his lead over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen continues to narrow, according to a poll published on Sunday.

Support for Macron stood at 27%, down from 29.5% in a similar survey two weeks earlier. Le Pen placed second at 22%, up 3.5 points, based on an Ifop survey of voting intentions for the Journal du Dimanche.

Macron would beat Le Pen by 53% to 47% in a head-to-head runoff, the poll showed, narrowing from 58% to 42% two weeks earlier.

The second-round ballot, between the top two vote-getters in the first round, will be held on April 24.

The poll also showed that:

Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon would come in third place in the first round with 15%, up by 2 points.

Far-right pundit Eric Zemmour would have 10.5%, down 1.5 points.

The Republicans’ Valerie Pecresse would have 9%, down 2 points.

Ifop surveyed 1,405 adults online from March 31 through April 1. The margin of error was between 1.4 points and 3.1 points.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.